Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Man held in killing of 8 people often threatened violence
Willie Cory Godbolt, the man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and seven people he knew in rural Mississippi, has led a life marked by violence. When Godbolt was 17, his mother shot and killed his father, a Brookhaven police officer, after the two had separated, Brookhaven Police Chief Bobby Bell said Tuesday. In the two ...