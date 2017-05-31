Man held in killing of 8 people often threatened violence

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Willie Cory Godbolt, the man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and seven people he knew in rural Mississippi, has led a life marked by violence. When Godbolt was 17, his mother shot and killed his father, a Brookhaven police officer, after the two had separated, Brookhaven Police Chief Bobby Bell said Tuesday. In the two ...