Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Man held in killing of 8 people often threatened violence

Man held in killing of 8 people often threatened violence

By: Associated Press May 31, 2017

Willie Cory Godbolt, the man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and seven people he knew in rural Mississippi, has led a life marked by violence. When Godbolt was 17, his mother shot and killed his father, a Brookhaven police officer, after the two had separated, Brookhaven Police Chief Bobby Bell said Tuesday. In the two ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo