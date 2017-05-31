Quantcast
Home / Top News / Featured / Missouri’s high court won’t intervene in execution drug case

Missouri’s high court won’t intervene in execution drug case

By: Jim Suhr The Associated Press May 31, 2017

The Missouri Supreme Court won't review a lower court ruling that spares the state's prison system from having to reveal where it gets drugs used in executions, though attorneys pressing for the details plan more appeals using different arguments. Missouri's high court, without comment Tuesday, rejected a request to review the case from the American Civil ...
