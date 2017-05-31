Retired judge receives probation for DWI charge

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A now-retired St. Louis County judge who was charged with driving while intoxicated after an accident on New Year’s Eve afternoon in 2015 received two years of probation on Wednesday. Richmond Heights municipal court records show that Lawrence J. Permuter, was found guilty of driving while intoxicated by Judge James Whitney on Wednesday. He received a ...