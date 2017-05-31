Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Retired judge receives probation for DWI charge

Retired judge receives probation for DWI charge

By: Catherine Martin May 31, 2017

A now-retired St. Louis County judge who was charged with driving while intoxicated after an accident on New Year’s Eve afternoon in 2015 received two years of probation on Wednesday. Richmond Heights municipal court records show that Lawrence J. Permuter, was found guilty of driving while intoxicated by Judge James Whitney on Wednesday. He received a ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo