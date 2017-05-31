Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Sandberg Phoenix taps autism partnership for new employee
Scott Nelson spent a year interviewing for jobs before landing one in the law library at Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard. Nelson, who is 30 and has high-functioning autism formerly called Asperger’s Syndrome, was working a food delivery job at the time, but wanted to find something that was more of a career. He felt like ...