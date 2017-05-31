Shands Elbert adds two

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Shands, Elbert, Gianoulakis & Giljum in Clayton has added Franklin F. Wallis as a partner and Peter J. LeBlanc, Jr. as an associate. Both concentrate their practices in trust and estate planning and administration and tax and charitable planning. Wallis has more than 45 years of experience in trust and estate planning, estate administration, and tax and ...