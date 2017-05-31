Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Shands Elbert adds two

Shands Elbert adds two

By: Staff Report May 31, 2017

Shands, Elbert, Gianoulakis & Giljum in Clayton has added Franklin F. Wallis as a partner and Peter J. LeBlanc, Jr. as an associate. Both concentrate their practices in trust and estate planning and administration and tax and charitable planning. Wallis has more than 45 years of experience in trust and estate planning, estate administration, and tax and ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo