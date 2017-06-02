Greitens appoints new circuit judge in St. Louis County

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday appointed Bruce F. Hilton as circuit court judge in St. Louis County. He will fill the position created by the retirement of Barbara W. Wallace. Hilton is currently the managing partner of the Hilton Law Group. He has more than 30 years of experience litigating in the St. Louis area. Courts have ...