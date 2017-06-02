Quantcast
Greitens appoints new circuit judge in St. Louis County

By: Staff Report June 2, 2017

Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday appointed Bruce F. Hilton as circuit court judge in St. Louis County. He will fill the position created by the retirement of Barbara W. Wallace. Hilton is currently the managing partner of the Hilton Law Group. He has more than 30 years of experience litigating in the St. Louis area. Courts have ...
