Gun-owners fear regulation from unlikely place: Hearing aids

A proposal designed to make hearing aids more affordable has generated resistance from an unlikely quarter: a gun rights group. Gun Owners of America is organizing opposition against the bill, because it believes the measure would change the way certain hunting products are regulated. Its skepticism underscores some gun rights enthusiasts' desire to keep the government far ...