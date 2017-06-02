Missouri report: Black drivers more likely to be pulled over

New data released Wednesday show black drivers in Missouri were 75 percent more likely than whites to be pulled over last year, the highest level since the state began compiling data on traffic stops 17 years ago. The annual report by the state attorney general's office shows an uptick compared to last year — when blacks ...