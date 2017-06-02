Motorist receives $150K settlement after collision with logging truck

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A southern Illinois man injured in a September 2015 head-on collision with a logging truck has settled a liability claim with the company and its insurer for $150,000. Adam K. Woodside, then 34, was struck on a rural road in Pinckneyville, about 75 miles southeast of St. Louis, according to a Perry County Sheriff’s Office accident ...