Accuser’s mother bolsters story Cosby drugged, assaulted her

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A woman's claim that Bill Cosby drugged and sexually abused her at a Los Angeles hotel over two decades ago was bolstered by her mother and a workers' compensation attorney Tuesday, then quickly undermined by the comedian's lawyers on Day 2 of his trial. Cosby, 79, is charged with sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban ...