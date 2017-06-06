Quantcast
Court affirms white woman's racial discrimination verdict

Court affirms white woman’s racial discrimination verdict

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 6, 2017

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has affirmed a $4.85 million verdict for a white teacher terminated from historically black Harris-Stowe State University. “In a time where claims of discrimination are most often proven through circumstantial evidence due to the covert and subtle nature of discriminatory conduct, this case stands apart,” Judge Kurt Odenwald wrote ...
