North Carolina court upholds denial of eugenics compensation

Surviving relatives of people involuntarily sterilized by the state of North Carolina decades ago can't get state compensation because those victims died before a legal cutoff date that determines who's qualified, a state appeals court affirmed Tuesday. A Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld decisions by a state commission to deny compensation to three estates. The ...