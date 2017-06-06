Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / North Carolina court upholds denial of eugenics compensation

North Carolina court upholds denial of eugenics compensation

By: Associated Press June 6, 2017

Surviving relatives of people involuntarily sterilized by the state of North Carolina decades ago can't get state compensation because those victims died before a legal cutoff date that determines who's qualified, a state appeals court affirmed Tuesday. A Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld decisions by a state commission to deny compensation to three estates. The ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo