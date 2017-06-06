Quantcast
Special prosecutor ordered in Moniteau prosecutor's assault case

By: Jessica Shumaker June 6, 2017

The Eastern District Court of Appeals has ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor in Moniteau County Prosecutor Shayne Healea’s second-degree assault case. On Tuesday, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled to disqualify the Attorney General’s Office from the case. It also ordered that privileged portions of a special master’s report remain sealed. Healea is accused of backing ...
