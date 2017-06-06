Special prosecutor ordered in Moniteau prosecutor’s assault case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Eastern District Court of Appeals has ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor in Moniteau County Prosecutor Shayne Healea’s second-degree assault case. On Tuesday, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled to disqualify the Attorney General’s Office from the case. It also ordered that privileged portions of a special master’s report remain sealed. Healea is accused of backing ...