Missouri governor calls special session on abortion

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Gov. Eric Greitens said Wednesday he is calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on abortion policies, including looking at a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination based on abortions and pregnancies. The session is slated to start Monday. The Republican governor said he also wants lawmakers to consider new abortion regulations, including annual inspections ...