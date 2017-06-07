Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri governor calls special session on abortion

Missouri governor calls special session on abortion

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press June 7, 2017

Gov. Eric Greitens said Wednesday he is calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on abortion policies, including looking at a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination based on abortions and pregnancies. The session is slated to start Monday. The Republican governor said he also wants lawmakers to consider new abortion regulations, including annual inspections ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo