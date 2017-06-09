Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / 2 groups file lawsuit to halt Missouri’s voter ID law

2 groups file lawsuit to halt Missouri’s voter ID law

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press June 9, 2017

Two civil rights organizations are suing to stop Missouri's new voter ID law, with their attorneys calling it a gimmick designed to block people from voting. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Jefferson City by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Advancement Project on behalf of the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo