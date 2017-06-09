2 groups file lawsuit to halt Missouri’s voter ID law

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Two civil rights organizations are suing to stop Missouri's new voter ID law, with their attorneys calling it a gimmick designed to block people from voting. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Jefferson City by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Advancement Project on behalf of the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters ...