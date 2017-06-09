Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Author urges lawyers to find the stories beneath poverty

Author urges lawyers to find the stories beneath poverty

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 9, 2017

Author and journalist Alex Kotlowitz offered the Kansas City legal community a piece of advice that is useful not for addressing only poverty but any case. “There’s no single narrative,” he said. “There’s no single story.” Kotlowitz, the author of the bestselling works of nonfiction “There Are No Children Here” and “The Other Side of the River,” ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo