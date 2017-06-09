Author urges lawyers to find the stories beneath poverty

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Author and journalist Alex Kotlowitz offered the Kansas City legal community a piece of advice that is useful not for addressing only poverty but any case. “There’s no single narrative,” he said. “There’s no single story.” Kotlowitz, the author of the bestselling works of nonfiction “There Are No Children Here” and “The Other Side of the River,” ...