Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / DOC worker won’t return to job after settlement

DOC worker won’t return to job after settlement

By: Jessica Shumaker June 9, 2017

A former Missouri Department of Corrections employee who filed a discrimination and retaliation suit against the department will not return to work there, wrapping up a protracted settlement fight in her case. On June 5, Lori Walker’s lawsuit against the DOC was formally dismissed in Jackson County Circuit Court. The settlement agreement does not include reinstatement, but ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo