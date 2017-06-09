Missouri attorney to appear on Jeopardy

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Bryan Cave attorney Liz Kuster will appear on Jeopardy. Kuster has been at Bryan Cave for her entire legal career, which began in 2011. She started as an agency contract attorney for the Accelerated Review Team at Bryan Cave in February 2013 and then was hired on as an e-discovery attorney. Kuster joined the conflicts department in ...