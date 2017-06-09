Missouri officials toyed with inmates during parole hearings

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Missouri parole board member and employee played a game during parole hearings in which they earned points for incorporating song titles and unusual words such as "manatee" and "hootenanny" into their questioning, according to a Department of Corrections report. The inspector general's report said the officials, who occasionally dressed alike, awarded themselves an extra point ...