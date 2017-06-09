Quantcast
Home / Local / Missouri officials toyed with inmates during parole hearings

Missouri officials toyed with inmates during parole hearings

By: Associated Press June 9, 2017

A Missouri parole board member and employee played a game during parole hearings in which they earned points for incorporating song titles and unusual words such as "manatee" and "hootenanny" into their questioning, according to a Department of Corrections report. The inspector general's report said the officials, who occasionally dressed alike, awarded themselves an extra point ...
