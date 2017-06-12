Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Child drowning case results in $5M settlement

Child drowning case results in $5M settlement

By: Jessica Shumaker June 12, 2017

The parents of two children who drowned at a pool during a birthday party have reached a $5 million settlement with a confidential defendant. Plaintiff’s attorney James D. O’Leary of Onder, Shelton, O’Leary & Peterson in St. Louis, said the wrongful death settlement was finalized Jan. 9 in St. Louis City Circuit Court. He said the children, ...
