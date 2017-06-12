Justices side with Microsoft in Xbox 360 class action case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Supreme Court is giving Microsoft Corp. another chance to stop a class action lawsuit filed by owners of the Xbox 360 video game system who claim the console has a design defect that scratches game discs. The unanimous ruling on Monday said game owners could not use a procedural tactic to appeal a lower court ...