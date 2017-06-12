Quantcast
Panel discusses best practices for handling attorney errors

Panel discusses best practices for handling attorney errors

By: Catherine Martin June 12, 2017

Lawyers will inevitably make errors, but how they handle them is key to a good practice, according to panelists at a recent American Bar Association conference in St. Louis. “Dealing with mistakes is a duty you have,” said Peter R. Jarvis, a Portland attorney whose practice focuses on attorney professional responsibility. The panel, which was part of ...
