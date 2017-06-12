Panel focuses on professional identity formation in law school

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

When Debra Moss Curtis, an associate dean of a small private law school, chaired a commission on legal education, she gathered judges, practitioners and academics to discuss skills young lawyers need when they enter the profession. At first, she heard a lot of feedback about legal skills, like writing and researching. Slowly, it expanded to business ...