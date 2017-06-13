Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Clemons’ attorneys say plea agreement talks in the works

Clemons’ attorneys say plea agreement talks in the works

By: Associated Press June 13, 2017

Attorneys for a man awaiting retrial in the deaths of two sisters forced off an abandoned Mississippi River bridge in St. Louis say in a court filing that they're negotiating with the Missouri Attorney General's Office on an unspecified plea agreement. Reginald Clemons spent 22 years on death row before a judge last year granted a ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo