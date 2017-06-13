Clemons’ attorneys say plea agreement talks in the works

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Attorneys for a man awaiting retrial in the deaths of two sisters forced off an abandoned Mississippi River bridge in St. Louis say in a court filing that they're negotiating with the Missouri Attorney General's Office on an unspecified plea agreement. Reginald Clemons spent 22 years on death row before a judge last year granted a ...