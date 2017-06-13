Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Family gets $2.1M after driver killed by trailer tire

Family gets $2.1M after driver killed by trailer tire

By: David Baugher June 13, 2017

A wrongful death claim pertaining to a man who perished in a traffic accident while on the job has been settled for $2.1 million. Michael Skali was on Interstate 435 in the Kansas City area, transferring cars from one location to another for his employer, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, when a landscaping truck with a trailer holding lawn ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo