Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Now-retired judge threatened police during DWI arrest

Now-retired judge threatened police during DWI arrest

Whether officials will take any action on Lawrence Permuter’s law license is unclear

By: Catherine Martin June 13, 2017

Now-retired St. Louis County Associate Circuit Judge Lawrence J. Permuter, who received probation on a DWI charge in municipal court last month, repeatedly threatened police officers and acted inappropriately during his arrest, according to a recently released police report.
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo