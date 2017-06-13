Rolling Stone, fraternity agree to settle rape story lawsuit

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Rolling Stone magazine and a University of Virginia fraternity agreed to settle a lawsuit over a debunked story about gang a rape on campus for $1.65 million, the fraternity said Tuesday. The Virginia Alpha Chapter of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, which had sought $25 million, said in a statement that its members are glad to ...