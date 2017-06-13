Quantcast
Rolling Stone, fraternity agree to settle rape story lawsuit

By: Associated Press June 13, 2017

Rolling Stone magazine and a University of Virginia fraternity agreed to settle a lawsuit over a debunked story about gang a rape on campus for $1.65 million, the fraternity said Tuesday. The Virginia Alpha Chapter of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, which had sought $25 million, said in a statement that its members are glad to ...
