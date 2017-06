Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Greene County jury has ruled that a grocery store was not liable for injuries to one of its customers after she fell while getting a beverage. “It happened by the fountain drink area in the dining room of Hy-Vee,” said Lori Battern of Andereck, Evans, Widger, Lewis & Figg. “The plaintiff is alleged to have ...