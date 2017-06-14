Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Appeals court tosses verdict over misunderstood deed

Appeals court tosses verdict over misunderstood deed

By: Associated Press June 14, 2017

The Court of Appeals Western District on Tuesday reversed an $850,000 bench verdict in a wrongful foreclosure case, saying it was based on a “fundamental misunderstanding” of the deeds of trust on the property. Plaintiff Theresa Grisham lost her Platte City property to Mission Bank after a dispute over outstanding loans on the property. The home ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo