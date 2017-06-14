Feds point fingers as ‘debt relief’ cos. prey on students

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

U.S. enforcement agencies — the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission — in recent years have closed only seven companies that lured consumers with rosy promises to reduce or forgive student loan debt. But more than 130 student loan debt relief businesses operating during the period had records of questionable or illegal behavior, ...