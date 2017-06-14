Jury awards woman nearly $29M in medical malpractice case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Springfield jury awarded nearly $29 million to a young woman who suffered brain damage after she claims doctors waited too long to properly diagnose and treat her condition. Emilee Williams was 20 and in school to become a physical therapist when she started experiencing health problems, including fatigue, tremors, balance issues, insomnia, difficulty concentrating, crying ...