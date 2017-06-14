KCMBA names bar leadership class

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association has named the members of its 2017 Bar Leadership Academy. The seven-month program helps emerging leaders of the legal profession in Kansas City develop the skills, knowledge, and experience needed to become leaders in both the profession and the community. The 2017 Bar Leadership Class is: Danielle R. Augustine of McAnany, ...