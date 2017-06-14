Quantcast
KCMBA names bar leadership class

By: Staff Report June 14, 2017

The Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association has named the members of its 2017 Bar Leadership Academy. The seven-month program helps emerging leaders of the legal profession in Kansas City develop the skills, knowledge, and experience needed to become leaders in both the profession and the community. The 2017 Bar Leadership Class is: Danielle R. Augustine of McAnany, ...
