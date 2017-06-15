LSEM adds new board members

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri named David E. Everson, Christopher Hayes and John G. Simon to its board of directors. Everson is a partner with Stinson Leonard Street in St. Louis, representing clients in civil and criminal trials, including antitrust, intellectual policy and fraud cases. He has served as a volunteer in LSEM’s family law program ...