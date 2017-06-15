Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / LSEM adds new board members

LSEM adds new board members

By: Staff Report June 15, 2017

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri named David E. Everson, Christopher Hayes and John G. Simon to its board of directors. Everson is a partner with Stinson Leonard Street in St. Louis, representing clients in civil and criminal trials, including antitrust, intellectual policy and fraud cases. He has served as a volunteer in LSEM’s family law program ...
