Missouri Senate passes annual abortion clinic inspections

Missouri Senate passes annual abortion clinic inspections

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press June 15, 2017

Missouri senators early Thursday morning passed legislation to require new abortion restrictions, such as annual health inspections of clinics, and to overturn a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination based on the procedure. The measure passed 20-8 after little public debate between senators and now heads to the House. Lawmakers in Missouri, a state that already has ...
