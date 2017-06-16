Court: ‘JudgeCutie’ nickname doesn’t ruffle judicial dignity

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Mississippi jurist can call herself "JudgeCutie" without ruffling the dignity of the legal profession. That's what the Mississippi Supreme Court says in one of its speediest decisions in years. Only two days after hearing arguments, the court — which often takes months for decisions — dismissed a complaint filed against Gay Polk-Payton. The Forrest County justice ...