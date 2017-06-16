Iowa couple gets $720K settlement after U.S. 63 crash

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Iowa couple who suffered severe injuries in a collision in Kirksville while driving home from Branson has settled a lawsuit against the other driver for a total of $720,000. Kirksville police reported that John and Jane Adrian of Richland, Iowa, were northbound on U.S. 63 in a 2003 Pontiac Vibe when they were struck by ...