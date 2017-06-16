Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Iowa couple gets $720K settlement after U.S. 63 crash
An Iowa couple who suffered severe injuries in a collision in Kirksville while driving home from Branson has settled a lawsuit against the other driver for a total of $720,000. Kirksville police reported that John and Jane Adrian of Richland, Iowa, were northbound on U.S. 63 in a 2003 Pontiac Vibe when they were struck by ...