Home / Local / Missouri DNR fined for Sunshine Law violation

Missouri DNR fined for Sunshine Law violation

By: Associated Press June 16, 2017

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources must pay a $5,000 fine for violating the Sunshine Law after it took members of the Clean Water Commission on a tour of hog farms without proper public notice. Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce on Wednesday ordered the department to pay the fine to the Cole County School Fund. ...
