Museum, St. Louis dispute ownership of Confederate statue

St. Louis officials and the Missouri Civil War Museum are fighting over who owns a divisive Confederate monument.
The museum’s executive director, Mark Trout said that the United Daughters of the Confederacy signed over the monument rights to the museum on Tuesday.
He said the group was allowed to build and maintain the monument in Forest Park, the city’s largest public park, thanks to a 1912 city ordinance.
“It’s the same deed of gift form that we require for any artifact,” Trout said.
But city officials said the city has control over the structure and its removal from the park.
The museum also tried to gain control over the monument in 2015, when former Mayor Francis Slay formed a committee to explore the possibility of moving the statue. In letters to the committee, Trout asked the city to “relinquish its current responsibility and liability” of preserving the monument and transfer ownership to the museum.
A deal never came to fruition after the city said it wanted a say in how the monument would be displayed in the future. The city’s current mayor, Lyda Krewson, feels the same way, according to her spokesman, Koran Addo.
“If you’re taking it down because you consider it offensive … you don’t want it to go to a place where it would be celebrated,” Addo said Wednesday.
Trout said the museum won’t allow the city to influence how the memorial would be featured.
“There is not a museum in this world that doesn’t have some sort of controversial, divisive item or artifact in their collections. That’s part of preserving history,” he said. “The moment we have governments telling museums how and why they can do things, we’re in trouble.”
Trout said the museum would consider legal action if the city doesn’t forfeit the monument.
St. Louis has talked about taking down the monument since 2015. Other Confederate monuments nationwide have sparked similar debate. Krewson said taking down the 38-foot structure would help the community move forward.
In 2015, a committee was formed by Mayor Slay, to look into possible other locations for the Confederate Memorial. Their report of Dec 10, 2015, was published in the Dec 24, 2015, Post Dispatch:
http://www.stltoday.com/news/multimedia/confederate-monument-report/pdf_51749f1a-e0d8-52a0-8b58-8673fafe9b98.html
None of the parties that turned down the Monument raised any question about the City of St. Louis’s right to move the Monument. This included Washington University, Webster University, SLU, UMSL, the City Museum, St. Louis County, Jefferson Barracks Cemetery, Catholic Cemeteries, OR EVEN the Missouri Civil War Museum. No one challenged the City’s right to do with the Monument as it wished.
In the letter to Mayor Krewson, threatening a lawsuit, Mark Trout, the Museum Director, said You omit, in your public appeal, your threat of “immediate legal action to prove your ownership.” The legal process would then sort out the standing of the “Ladies Confederate Monument Association” (which paid for the Monument in 1914, but which no longer exists), the “United Daughters of the Confederacy” (which does exist, and which claims to be the legal heir to the LCMA, and also claims the right to transfer ownership as they please), the museum (which claims to now own the Monument, from the LCMA, through the UDC), and the city (which I assume simply claims to own the Monument). The threat of tying things up in court is no idle boast.
If the legal challenge is pursued, and if the city were to prevail, then my advice to them for what to do with the stones would be to make use of the large river, conveniently located nearby.
The third paragraph, first sentence, is slightly garbled.
It should indicate that Mr. Trout, the Missouri Civil War History Museum Director, threatens “immediate legal action to prove our ownership.”