Juvenile justice hearing to be held in Ferguson

Juvenile justice hearing to be held in Ferguson

By: Staff Report June 19, 2017

The Missouri Supreme Court’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness will meet on Saturday in Ferguson to get public feedback on the state’s juvenile justice system. The commission said it will listen to ideas, experiences or recommendations from community members about the juvenile justice system and ways Missouri courts can best meet the needs of youth. ...
