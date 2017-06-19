Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Pedestrian wounded in police chase wins jury verdict

Pedestrian wounded in police chase wins jury verdict

By: David Baugher June 19, 2017

A St. Louis jury decided that a pedestrian struck on a highway by a police car in pursuit of another vehicle will receive the maximum amount available under sovereign immunity. “The whole thing was captured on the police cruiser’s dashcam,” said John Steward of the Steward Law Firm, which helped represent the plaintiff. “In the initial ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo