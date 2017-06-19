Quantcast
Supreme Court: 9/11 detainees can’t sue top US officials

By: Associated Press June 19, 2017

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Muslim men detained after the Sept. 11 attacks can't sue top U.S. law enforcement officials. The justices by a 4-2 vote ended a long-running lawsuit against former Attorney General John Ashcroft, former FBI Director Robert Mueller and other top Bush administration officials. The suit was filed by Muslim men who ...
