Supreme Court ruling results in talc lawsuit mistrial

A St. Louis judge has declared a mistrial in a talcum powder trial after the U.S. Supreme Court placed limits on where injury lawsuits could be filed.

Justices on Monday ruled that state courts cannot hear claims against companies not based in the state where alleged injuries occurred. The case involved suits against Bristol-Myers Squibb over the blood-thinning medication Plavix.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Monday declared a mistrial in a case in which two out-of-state plaintiffs are part of a suit against Johnson & Johnson, claiming talcum powder caused ovarian cancer.

Johnson & Johnson has previously challenged the court’s jurisdiction, but has not been successful. But the issue came up again Monday, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Jim Onder, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said that following the U.S. Supreme Court opinion, his team presented additional evidence to the court regarding specific jurisdiction.

Specifically, he said, they showed documents that demonstrated Johnson & Johnson’s Shower to Shower, one of the talc products in question, is manufactured, labeled and packaged in Union, Missouri.

The defense argued that the information the plaintiffs presented was new and they shouldn’t have to defend against the allegations without proper preparation. The judge concluded that it could take weeks or months to decide the jurisdiction issue and declared a mistrial to avoid keeping the jury for all that time, Onder said.

“We would have liked to have seen him continue with the trial but we understand his concern about the convenience to the jurors and the potential delay associated with writs and appeals,” he said.

If the judge rules that the plaintiffs have specific jurisdiction in St. Louis, the trial will go forward as planned and that could happen by the fall, Onder said.

The ruling could also affect past verdicts in talc cases tried in St. Louis, which so far have totaled $307 million in damages.

“It’s going to depend on whether the court had jurisdiction,” Onder said.

Although another trial wasn’t yet scheduled in St. Louis, and Onder said future trials for the more than 2,000 similar suits filed in St. Louis are likely on hold until the jurisdiction matter is decided.

“We feel pretty confident we had specific jurisdiction here in Missouri,” he said.

Johnson & Johnson didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.