12 cities to receive Justice Department aid to lower crime

By: Associated Press June 20, 2017

The Justice Department will help 12 U.S. cities develop long-term strategies to decrease violent crime, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday. The department will help local authorities study crime patterns and create specially tailored plans to reduce gang and gun violence, he said. Federal authorities will help cities find "data-driven, evidence-based strategies" that can be measured ...
