Employer can’t demand employee’s withdrawal of order of protection

An employer may not demand that an employee withdraw an order of protection as a condition of continued employment, the Eastern District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. “We find that such an action violates the public policy exception to the at-will employment doctrine, in that the Missouri legislature has established a clear mandate of public policy ...