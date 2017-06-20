Quantcast
Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals in the renovated Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis, Missouri. KAREN ELSHOUT/photo

Employer can’t demand employee’s withdrawal of order of protection

By: Jessica Shumaker June 20, 2017

An employer may not demand that an employee withdraw an order of protection as a condition of continued employment, the Eastern District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. “We find that such an action violates the public policy exception to the at-will employment doctrine, in that the Missouri legislature has established a clear mandate of public policy ...
