Supreme Court to review use of juvenile records as evidence
The Missouri Supreme Court has been asked to decide if juvenile records are admissible evidence under a state constitutional amendment designed to make it easier to prosecute sex crimes against children. Tuesday’s divided panel opinion by the Court of Appeals Eastern District would have granted a new trial for Jordan L. Prince, a St. Charles County ...