Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Battle over moving Confederate statue riles Florida county

Battle over moving Confederate statue riles Florida county

By: Associated Press June 21, 2017

The battle over whether to move Confederate memorials has come to another Southern U.S. city, this one in Florida. On Wednesday morning, the Hillsborough County Commission started discussing whether to move a statue that was erected in Tampa in 1911 in front of the county courthouse. Commissioner Les Miller has called for its removal. Commission chambers were ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo