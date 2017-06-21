Mom: Cop should have stopped drowned daughter from driving

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The mother of a University of Missouri-Kansas City student who drove into the Missouri River and drowned after a traffic stop said her daughter was "hammered" and shouldn't have been allowed to drive. Liz Anderson is raising concerns after watching two videos of her 20-year-old daughter, Toni Anderson, the last time she was seen alive in ...