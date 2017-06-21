Quantcast
Reader Rankings- Firm Management

best-legal-process-outsourcing

 

 

☆ 1. Prism Legal
☆ 2. Pangea3
☆ 3. Flatworld Solutions

best-case-maangement-solution

 

 

☆ 1. Legal Files
☆ 2. Smokeball
☆ 3. Firm Central

best-practice-management-software

 

 

1. MyCase
☆ 2. Legal File, Filevine (tie)
☆ 3. Amicus Attorney

best-data-recovery-service-provider

 

 

1. Digital Strata
☆ 2. Secure Data Recovery Services
☆ 3. Data Analyzers Data Recovery

Best Data Security Services Provider
1.    SpearTip  
☆ 2.    NTP Cyber Security
☆ 3.    Netelligent, Datapipe (tie)
Best Document Management Software
☆  1.    Dropbox Business  
☆  2.    Google Drive for work
☆  3.    Microsoft OneDrive for Business
Best Predictive Coding Solution  
1.    Catalyst  
☆ 2.    Ringtail E-Discovery Software
☆ 3.    Exterro
Best Docketing & Calendaring Software
☆ 1. Clio
☆ 2. Amicus Attorney
☆ 3. Legal Files
Best Collaboration Software
☆ 1. IBM Connections
☆ 2. Smartsheet
☆ 3. ScreenConnect
Best Time & Billing Solutions
☆ 1. Clio
☆ 2. AbacusLaw
☆ 3. Rocket Matter
Best Legal Hold Solution
☆ 1. Concourse
☆ 2. kCura, Nuix, Zapproved (tie)
Best Tables of Authority Software
☆ 1. LexisNexis
☆ 2. Best Authority
☆ 3. Perfect Authority
Best Attorney Escrow Services
☆ 1. Stewart Title Company
☆ 2. Title Partners Agency LLC
☆ 3. Continental Title Company

Best Litigation Funding Provider
☆  1. Preferred Capital Funding
☆  2. Lawsuit Funding Solutions, Legalist, Oasis Legal Finance (tie)

Best Class Action Claims Administration
☆ 1. CPT Group Inc.
☆ 2. Settlement Services Inc.

☆ 3. Dahl Administration

Best Surety Bond Provider
☆ 1. The Bar Plan Surety & Fidelity
☆ 2. Bryant Surety Bonds
☆ 3.  PJC Insurance Agency LLC

Best Malpractice Insurance Provider
☆ 1. The Bar Plan Mutual Insurance Co.
☆ 2. Kaestner & Berry, ISBA, AON (tie)Best Messenger Service
☆ 1. First Legal Network
☆ 2. D&B Courier
☆ 3. Everett Process Servers

Best Process Server
☆ 1. Missouri Process Serving LLC
☆ 2. Process Server St. Louis

☆ 3. Markell & Associates Inc.
Best New Legal Service
☆ 1. PohlmanUSA MyRecordsRetrieval
☆ 2. Downey Law Group- Legal Ethics Counsel
☆ 3. Legal Tracker
Best Legal Outlplacement/Career Transition Provider
☆ 1. Robert Half Legal
Best Legal Recruiter
☆ 1. Robert Half Legal
2. Lion Group
3. Kinney Recruiting
Best Legal Staffing Agency
☆ 1. Robert Half Legal
2. JurisTemp
3. Staff Attorney
Best Advertising Agency
☆ 1. FleishmanHillard
2. Bernstein-Rein
3. Ansira
Best Alternative Dispute Resolution
☆ 1. Aequitas ADR
2. United States Arbitration & Mediation
3. Booker T. Shaw
Best Independent Mediator
☆ 1. Richard Sher
2. Jay Daugherty, Jerry Diekemper (tie)
Best Independent Arbitrator
☆ 1. Jerry Diekemper, John Grimm, John Phillips, Michael David (tie)

