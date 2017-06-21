Reader Rankings- Firm Management

☆ 1. Prism Legal

☆ 2. Pangea3

☆ 3. Flatworld Solutions

☆ 1. Legal Files

☆ 2. Smokeball

☆ 3. Firm Central

☆ 1. MyCase

☆ 2. Legal File, Filevine (tie)

☆ 3. Amicus Attorney

☆ 1. Digital Strata

☆ 2. Secure Data Recovery Services

☆ 3. Data Analyzers Data Recovery

Best Data Security Services Provider

☆ 1. SpearTip

☆ 2. NTP Cyber Security

☆ 3. Netelligent, Datapipe (tie) Best Document Management Software

☆ 1. Dropbox Business

☆ 2. Google Drive for work

☆ 3. Microsoft OneDrive for Business Best Predictive Coding Solution

☆ 1. Catalyst

☆ 2. Ringtail E-Discovery Software

☆ 3. Exterro Best Docketing & Calendaring Software

☆ 1. Clio

☆ 2. Amicus Attorney ☆ 3. Legal Files Best Collaboration Software ☆ 1. IBM Connections ☆ 2. Smartsheet ☆ 3. ScreenConnect Best Time & Billing Solutions ☆ 1. Clio

☆ 2. AbacusLaw ☆ 3. Rocket Matter

Best Legal Hold Solution

☆ 1. Concourse

☆ 2. kCura, Nuix, Zapproved (tie)

Best Tables of Authority Software

☆ 1. LexisNexis

☆ 2. Best Authority

☆ 3. Perfect Authority

Best Attorney Escrow Services

☆ 1. Stewart Title Company

☆ 2. Title Partners Agency LLC

☆ 3. Continental Title Company

Best Litigation Funding Provider

☆ 1. Preferred Capital Funding

☆ 2. Lawsuit Funding Solutions, Legalist, Oasis Legal Finance (tie)

Best Class Action Claims Administration

☆ 1. CPT Group Inc.

☆ 2. Settlement Services Inc.

☆ 3. Dahl Administration Best Surety Bond Provider

☆ 1. The Bar Plan Surety & Fidelity

☆ 2. Bryant Surety Bonds

☆ 3. PJC Insurance Agency LLC

Best Malpractice Insurance Provider

☆ 1. The Bar Plan Mutual Insurance Co.

☆ 2. Kaestner & Berry, ISBA, AON (tie)Best Messenger Service

☆ 1. First Legal Network

☆ 2. D&B Courier

☆ 3. Everett Process Servers ☆ 2. Kaestner & Berry, ISBA, AON (tie)☆ 2. D&B Courier☆ 3. Everett Process Servers Best Process Server

☆ 1. Missouri Process Serving LLC

☆ 2. Process Server St. Louis

☆ 3. Markell & Associates Inc.

Best New Legal Service

☆ 1. PohlmanUSA MyRecordsRetrieval

☆ 2. Downey Law Group- Legal Ethics Counsel

☆ 3. Legal Tracker

Best Legal Outlplacement/Career Transition Provider

☆ 1. Robert Half Legal

Best Legal Recruiter

☆ 1. Robert Half Legal

☆ 2. Lion Group

☆ 3. Kinney Recruiting

Best Legal Staffing Agency

☆ 1. Robert Half Legal

☆ 2. JurisTemp

☆ 3. Staff Attorney

Best Advertising Agency

☆ 1. FleishmanHillard

☆ 2. Bernstein-Rein

☆ 3. Ansira

Best Alternative Dispute Resolution

☆ 1. Aequitas ADR

☆ 2. United States Arbitration & Mediation

☆ 3. Booker T. Shaw

Best Independent Mediator

☆ 1. Richard Sher

☆ 2. Jay Daugherty, Jerry Diekemper (tie)

Best Independent Arbitrator

☆ 1. Jerry Diekemper, John Grimm, John Phillips, Michael David (tie)

Save