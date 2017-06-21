Quantcast
Reader Rankings- Trial Services

Best Forensic Accounting Provider

☆ 1.    MDD Forensic Accountants  
2.    Anders CPAs + Advisors
3.    Hoffman Clark LLC, Kerber, Eck & Braeckel (tie)

Best End-to-End E-Discovery
☆  1. Midwest Litigation Services 
☆  2. CloudNine
☆  3. Nextpoint

Best Big Data Analytics
☆   1. DXC Technology, Midwest Litigation Services, PohlmanUSA
(tie)

Best Litigation Consulting
☆  1. Tsongas Litigation Consulting 
☆  2. Jurysync
☆  3. EllisonLigget

Best Expert Witness Provider
☆  1. Forensic Group 
☆  2. Thomson Reuters Expert Witness Services
☆  3. TASA Group

Best Court Reporting/Deposition Service
☆  1. Midwest Litigation Services
☆   2. PohlmanUSA
☆  3. Midwest Trial Services

Best Courtroom Presentation Provider
☆ 1.    Midwest Litigation Services  
2.    PohlmanUSA
3.    Midwest Trial Services

Best Online Deposition Services
☆ 1. Midwest Litigation Services
2. PohlmanUSA
3. Midwest Reporter, NNRC (tie)

Best Structured Settlement Firms
☆ 1. Legacy Settlements Group
2. Structured Settlement Advisors
3. EPS Settlements Group

Best Forensic Experts
☆ 1. MDD Forensic Accountants
2. Semke Forensic
3. Digital Forensics

Best Corporate Investigation Services
☆ 1. Corporate Investigation Services, Dowd Bennett (tie)

Best Global Risk & Investigations Services
☆ 1. Kroll
2. BDO USA
3. FTI Consulting

Best Coaching Service
☆ 1.    Olmstead & Associates  
2.    Equinox Strategy Partners
3.    Joan Newman & Associates

