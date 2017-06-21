Release of Castile slaying video shocks, angers many anew

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Minnesota police officer who pulled over Philando Castile politely told the black driver that his brake lights were out and calmly instructed him not to pull out his handgun before suddenly drawing his own weapon and firing seven rounds into the car, a video showed. The dashboard camera footage taken from St. Anthony police officer ...